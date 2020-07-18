Giants will MetLife Stadium as their training camp headquarters

Getty Images

With the pandemic protocols imposing extensive requirements with which teams will be required to comply both in their practice facility and in their stadium, some teams will simply have training camp at their stadium. The Giants, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, will be one of those teams.

The proximity of their practice facility to the stadium allows the Giants to use their usual practice fields. For locker rooms and meeting spaces, the team will operate out of their home stadium.

MetLife Stadium has four locker rooms, including the Jets’ game-day locker room. Regardless of whether the Giants use the Jets’ locker room, the presence of at least three locker rooms will give the Giants the ability to spread out. Per the report, suites will be used for meetings.

The Jets will be conducting training camp at their practice facility; thus, there will be no conflict when it comes to the space at the venue they share for games.