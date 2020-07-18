News of DeAndre Hopkins trade had Kyler Murray in disbelief

Getty Images

One of the most stunning moves of the 2020 offseason happened when news emerged that the Texans had traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. Among those initially in disbelief was Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“I didn’t believe it,” Murray said this week on ESPN, via Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic. “As soon as I was told, I went to YouTube and watched his highlights. Obviously, I know a lot about DeAndre, watching him for years. I didn’t believe it.”

Murray had a chance to not believe it well before everyone else had a chance to not believe it.

“I knew it two weeks before and I still didn’t believe it until they tweeted it and it got announced,” Murray said. “I had a smile from ear to ear. Obviously, getting to work with him a couple weeks ago, great dude, loves to play football and I’m excited to have him.”

Although the Cardinals are stuck in the best division in football, Hopkins gives them an extra boost when it comes to competing with the likes of the Seahawks, 49ers, and Rams.