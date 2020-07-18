NFL confirms training camp schedule, with all camps open July 28

Getty Images

Despite concerns about whether the NFL is truly ready to go forward with training camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league says camps will open as scheduled.

NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent a memo to all 32 GMs and head coaches today, telling them that the schedule remains in place: Rookies are to report on July 21, quarterbacks and injured players are to report on July 23 and all other players are to report on July 28.

The Chiefs and Texans will start earlier because they’re kicking off the regular season with the traditional Thursday night opener on September 10. Rookies for both the Chiefs and Texans will get to work on Monday.

The NFL Players Association still has questions about protocols for testing players for COVID-19 and quarantining those who had contact with players who test positive, and several players have expressed doubts about whether there is an effective plan in place to open training camps safely. The NFL’s memo today is not necessarily the last word in an offseason unlike any other.