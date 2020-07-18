NFL’s proposal dramatically cuts player pay if season is canceled

Posted by Mike Florio on July 18, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Collective Bargaining Agreement does not include a force majeure clause. The league is essentially trying to force the players to accept one after the fact.

The most recent proposal from the NFL to the NFL Players Association sets forth a lengthy and detailed schedule of payments to be made in the event the season is suspended or canceled.

For starters, players would keep all signing, roster, reporting, or workout bonuses earned before cancellation of the season, along with base salary and per-game roster bonuses or per-game payments earned for any regular-season games actually played.

If the season is canceled before training camp opens, the players would get no further payment. If the season is canceled after training camp starts and before final roster cuts, all players on the 90-man roster who received a credited/accrued season in 2019 or who were drafted in 2020 would receive a $250,000 stipend, reduced by all other payments already made to the player this year. (For example, if a player received a $100,000 signing bonus, he’d receive $150,000 upon cancellation of the season. Any player who has received $250,000 or more this year would get nothing.)

If the season is canceled after the final roster cuts and before Week One, players on the 53-man roster and injured reserve or reserve/PUP would be eligible for the $250,000 stipend. Players on the practice squad would be eligible for a $100,000 stipend.

If the season is canceled during the regular season, players on the 53-man roster and injured reserve or reserve/PUP would be eligible for the $250,000 stipend, but money earned from regular-season games already played would also count against the stipend. Players on the practice squad would be eligible for a $100,000 stipend, minus other money earned.

For players who join the active roster after Week One, they would receive the lesser of $250,000 or their remaining prorated base salary. Players who join the practice squad after Week One would receive the lesser of $10,000 or their remaining prorated practice squad pay.

Incentives would be prorated and partially earned, as long as at least eight regular-season games are played by the player’s team. If, for example, a player has an incentive that pays him $1.6 million for 16 sacks, the incentive would drop to $1.2 million and the threshold would drop to 12 sacks if only 12 games are played.

Apart from the stipends, players will not be paid for games not actually played — even if player salaries are guaranteed for injury, skill, and/or salary cap.

Again, this is the league’s proposal. The players can adhere to the current status quo, which gives players their full salaries if only one game is played. The approach proposed by the league would reduce player pay dramatically, but it also would reduce the eventual financial consequences of the pandemic.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “NFL’s proposal dramatically cuts player pay if season is canceled

  1. RIP NFL 2020. I like the game of football. This year will be nothing about football. No extra revenue from me.

  2. Players should tell them to take a hike. These supposedly brilliant billionaires and their supposedly brilliant business attorneys screwed up bigtime not putting in a force majeure clause

    Especially since you know if the rolls were reversed they would demand every penny as specified by contract.

    I manage a small 750k a year company and we have a force majeure clause in our contract we use for clients. Pretty basic thing for multi million dollar businesses not to have

  3. I dont agree with the nfl playing this year but this is a very straightforward and fair proposal.

  4. Sounds pretty fair to me….if games are not played why should they get paid? The stipend should be enough to live on. Plus they get to keep any bonuses paid out before cancellation.

  6. It’s common for employees to get pay cuts, be furloughed or even let go when things like this happen. Welcome to the real world…

  7. The NFL looking for such low payouts in the event of season cancellation suggests that there’s a cancellation very much on the table.

  8. The players should still be paid. This is part of the risk any owner would need to be prepared for as they should be taking care of the people who make them their money.

    Period.

    Honor the contract over the duration of its time, regardless of what occurs.

  9. No one else put out of work got their salariea unless they have a job they can be working from home… which obviously the players cant. why should rich athletes of all people get theirs?

  10. Why would team owners even contemplate opening up training camps with no chance of playing a full regular season?

    Makes no financial sense, look at the other pro sports leagues.

  11. I have a few friends that are really excited about the prospects of the NFL returning.

    Most of my friends, as well as myself, however, aren’t looking forward to it. Sure, after five months of no sports, it’d be a welcome distraction, but it’s going to be anything BUT a distraction. We already have millionaires fighting over money with billionaires while the rest of the country are losing everything.

    Then we have SJW’s and player protests.

    Then we have the nonsense revolving around the Redskins.

    Then we have a Presidential election and hopefully debates.

    It’s just not that appealing to me. If I had my way, I’d say just shut it all down and try again in 2021. NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, NHL, ALL of it!

  12. I hope the season is canceled maybe it will anger enough Americans so we can rebuild the corrupt political system from the ground up. Intelligent people know there is a difference between a epidemic and a PANDEMIC.

  15. That’s not a bad deal. That is a whole lot better than the average working person received when they were forced to stay home.

  16. No chance the NFLPA agrees to this. If the owners wanted a force majuere clause they should have negotiated one into the CBA.

  17. When i get laid off because of covid my employer doesnt pay me a dime. Dont pay these guys anything if they dont play games.

  18. covidiots says:
    Players should tell them to take a hike.
    ==

    Which is exactly what the owners are hoping will happen, so they can shut down the season before a single game is played, leaving the players to essentially take their own very costly hikes.
    If no season is played the billionaire owners will lose a lot of money — in potential profits. The players will lose their paychecks, and you know that just as the owners didn’t think ahead and insert a force majeure clause in the CBA, many players have done nothing to plan or prepare for a rainy day, let alone an entire lost season of money they will never ever recoup.
    Go ahead and tell them to take a hike, players. I dare you to.

  19. Doesn’t the 250k stipend preferentially benefit players at the bottom of the roster? I suspect a lot of those guys are camp fodder that will never make it to a regular season game or otherwise see a check this year.

  20. notaloon says:
    July 18, 2020 at 2:32 pm
    Sounds pretty fair to me….if games are not played why should they get paid? The stipend should be enough to live on. Plus they get to keep any bonuses paid out before cancellation
    ——
    Why should the players get paid? Because the CBA that both parties signed says so. So now whenever a player complains about something like oh say the franchise tag we have fans pointung to the cba screaming too bad it was collectively bargained. Well with the players following that same CBA why in the world would they even consider this proposal? What is the NFL willing to give up to change the CBA? The default is the players get their money is even 1 game is played. Why would any group weaken their position with zero in return? Sounds fair. Are you even serious? I would hate for you to negotiate anything for me.

  21. It’s all there, black and white, clear as crystal. You get NOTHING! You LOSE! Good day, sir

  22. More huge news. Toronto Blue Jays cannot play games in Toronto because the government won’t let visiting teams in. Wake up!!!

  24. The NFL players have shorter careers, their bodies take a greater beating, and the are far more likely to suffer permanent brain damage from playing their sport than is the case for their counterparts in the MLB and the NBA. In spite of that, their average salaries are lesser, the have contracts they are bound to but that give teams outs, and a whole host of provisions that are the result of having a less powerful union. The one big chip they have in this that unlike the NBA and MLB the NFL CBA doesn’t have a force majeure clause. They would be crazy to give up that bargaining chip without getting something far more significant in return. A lot of people find it difficult to side with millions. But spare me the woe is us stance of billionaire owners. You live by the sword…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.