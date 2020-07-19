Dolphins push rookie reporting back two days

Getty Images

As the NFL sounded the all-clear for training camps to start on time, one team is already pushing back its planned opening.

According to Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins informed their rookies on Saturday that they were pushing back their reporting date two days.

The rookies were originally scheduled to report Tuesday, but have been asked to arrive Thursday instead, in part because of problems getting testing in place.

Yesterday, the league sent out a memo saying things should proceed as planned, with rookies reporting Tuesday and all veterans by July 28.

And it didn’t take long for complications to arise.

In Miami, one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots, there have been concerns for a week or more that camp might not start on time.

The league’s doctors told the NFLPA they believed it was safe to open camps on time, though the union expressed serious concerns about that, particularly as it applies to some of the hardest-hit areas such as Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California.