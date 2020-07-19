Jordan Howard: I really don’t have anything to prove to anybody

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick ran for 243 yards last year, which was enough to lead the Dolphins in rushing and a sign that the run game in Miami wasn’t very effective.

The Dolphins wound up last in the league in rushing and they made a couple of moves to upgrade the backfield this offseason. They traded for Matt Breida and signed Jordan Howard, who was limited to 10 games and 525 yards with the Eagles last year.

It was the first time that Howard missed more than one game in a season and the third straight year that he saw his total rushing yards drop, but he isn’t going into the 2020 season feeling like he has to prove he’s still a capable back.

“I really don’t have [anything] to prove to anybody, just to myself that I can still be that type of player,” Howard said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Just feel like I’m one of the top backs in the game, even if people don’t give me respect or credit or anything like that.”

Howard said he embraces the chance to be part of a “turnaround” in Miami and an individual one would help the chances of the team pushing in the right direction.