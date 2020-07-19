Patriots ticket prices spike after announcement of 20-percent capacity

Getty Images

Even in a pandemic, supply and demand still applies.

With the Patriots announcing that they’ll have 20-percent capacity at this year’s home games (if permitted to do so by state and local authorities), available tickets on the open market have plummeted — and the prices for those tickets has skyrocketed.

Via NBC Sports Boston, the inventory of available Patriots tickets on the secondary market is down by more than 97 percent. The average price of those tickets has increased by nearly $170, from $424 to $591.

Massachusetts has managed the pandemic well, which presumably will make more people inclined to attend games at Gillette Stadium than in venues in areas of the country where the virus rages unchecked.