Players blast NFL’s COVID-19 response in coordinated social media campaign

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 19, 2020
Several NFL players took to Twitter around noon Eastern on Sunday to blast the NFL for what the players say is the lack of a coherent plan to keep them healthy while having a safe and successful season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In tweets that were obviously part of a coordinated campaign, players including Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Stefon Diggs said the NFL’s planning has been unacceptable.

Brees wrote: “We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.”

Wilson wrote, “I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. NFL training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

Watt wrote: “Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.” Watt included a list of the questions players have.

Diggs wrote: “If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @nflcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes.”

Players used the #WeWantToPlay hashtag, making it clear that they don’t want to cancel the season, but they do want to play the season with the proper precautions in place.

6 responses to “Players blast NFL’s COVID-19 response in coordinated social media campaign

  1. Since players obviously think they’re smarter, let them come up with a plan.
    Ill bet 10 to 1 they can’t.

  4. Au contraire. The owners do have a Covid plan, namely, that the players shoulder the economic losses in the even of a truncated season. The billionaire owners just haven’t gotten around to thinking about the part of the plan that pertains to the players health and well being.

  5. There is no way to guarantee the safety of the players. They can all act like there is a magic fix, but there isn’t.

    There will be no NFL this year…and there shouldn’t be until we get this horror under control.

    Hospitals in Florida and Texas have exceeded capacity. Doctors are literally deciding who to let die. They simply can’t treat everybody.

  6. What did you expect? There isn’t a national disaster opt out in the collective bargaining agreement. They’ll push back however they can. Especially after admitting that players working out on their own was hurting their leverage. Those that have been paid large don’t mind sitting home. But you can bet the guy that would of been 54th on the roster is hoping/praying there is as season. As do I.

