Report: Byron Jones proposed NFL player tweetstorm

Getty Images

NFL players expressed their displeasure with their league’s response to George Floyd’s death with a powerful video that prompted a video response from commissioner Roger Goodell. Now unhappy with the NFL’s plan to provide them a safe workplace during a pandemic, players have organized an all-day tweetstorm.

It’s hard to know exactly how many players have tweeted today, but it’s safe to say a lot have, and many stars have participated.

Dan Graziano of ESPN said the coordinated effort was the brainchild of Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. Jones suggested it on a recent player reps’ call “as a way of getting out the message that players aren’t just trying to get out of camp: We want to play; let’s just make it safe.”

Jones initially tweeted, “The NFL continues to ignore major health and safety concerns putting the 2020 season in jeopardy. America wants to watch football and we want to play. Make the necessary changes @nflcommish #WeWantToPlay.”

He since has retweeted other players and replied to tweets from Michael Thomas and JC Tretter.