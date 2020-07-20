Agent Paul Sheehy returns home after 25-day hospital stay

Getty Images

Agent Paul Sheehy returned home after 25 days in a Colorado hospital fighting COVID-19.

Sheehy tweeted the good news Monday afternoon: “Made it home today. 25 days in hospital. 9.5 days intubated. I could not have done without my amazing wife and the overwhelming and incredibly humbling support, prayers and help from so many. I could never thank you all enough, but I will sure try. Stay safe. Wear a mask.”

Sheehy started experiencing a high fever last month and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21.

He was placed on a ventilator June 26, but his condition improved after receiving blood infusion antibody therapy.

Sheehy has had punters Dustin and Britton Colquitt, free-agent punter Shane Tripucka and pass rusher Cameron Wake as clients during his 32 years as an agent. Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Broncos strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow and Kevin Gilbride and his son Kevin M. Gilbride are among Sheehy’s coaching clients.