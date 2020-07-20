Andy Reid: Chris Jones contract well deserved, he does it all

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was thrilled the team was able to get a long-term contract done with defensive tackle Chris Jones just before last week’s deadline for franchise players.

Reid said today that Jones has put in all the work necessary to turn himself into an elite player.

“This is so well deserved,” Reid said. “He’s done everything he needed to do to become a top defensive tackle in the National Football League, and he probably could do everything at defensive end on the outside that he does on the inside.”

Reid said he specifically appreciates the way Jones conducts himself in every aspect of what the Chiefs ask from their players.

“How he’s handled himself in the weight room, in the classroom, on the field and in the community has been tremendous,” Reid said. “He comes with a smile on his face and he works hard.”

Reid has a smile on his face knowing he will continue to coach Jones for years to come.