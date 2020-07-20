Bradlee Anae agrees to terms with Cowboys

Getty Images

With rookies scheduled to report later this week, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with one of the seven draft picks they need to get signed.

Fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae agreed to terms with the team, Anae’s agent, David Canter, tweeted Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys selected the Utah defensive end with the 179th overall choice, with some calling Anae one of the steals of the draft. Anae will get a chance to join the Cowboys’ defensive end rotation.

Anae increased his sack total every season, finishing his senior season with 13. He set the career sacks record at the school with 30.

Anae also posted 135 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

Anae earned All-America and first team All-Pac-12 honors last season and won the Morris Trophy as the conference’s top defensive lineman.