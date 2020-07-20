Bucs get a pair of picks under contract

Getty Images

With rookies heading to team facilities for the first time later this week, a wave of rookie deals are coming soon.

The Bucs apparently finished a pair of deals Monday, their first two of this year’s seven-man draft class.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Bucs have agreed to terms with sixth-round Khalil Davis, a defensive tackle from Nebraska.

Also, fifth-round wide receiver Tyler Johnson from Minnesota put a photo of himself signing a legal document on social media.

After a slow pace of deals so far, these should come flooding in for the next few days around the league.