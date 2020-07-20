Bucs push rookie reporting back two days

AP

With NFL owners meeting today to finalize plans for training camps, another team has pushed back its reporting dates for rookies.

The Buccaneers just announced that rookies will arrive on Thursday, instead of tomorrow’s initially scheduled slot.

No reason was given for the pushback.

The team said quarterbacks would also report Thursday, giving the first-year guys something in common with Tom Brady. The rest of the team is scheduled to report next Tuesday.

The Dolphins also declared a two-day delay over the weekend, perhaps not coincidental since Florida has been on the country’s hotspots for COVID-19 infections.