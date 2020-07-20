California pushes high school football to the spring

Getty Images

The nation’s most populated state has been dealing with one of the nation’s most significant COVID-19 outbreaks. The situation has prompted California to take significant action regarding high-school athletics.

The state’s interscholastic federation has decided to move all fall sports to the spring. This includes football.

Under the revised plan, football season is due to conclude by April 21. Football season is expected to commence in December or January.

It’s a dynamic that surely will be repeated in various other states, including those that currently are struggling to contain the outbreak. In other words, in most states.

The next major domino to fall could come in Texas, where a decision on playing football in the fall, or not, may be made later today.