California pushes high school football to the spring

July 20, 2020
The nation’s most populated state has been dealing with one of the nation’s most significant COVID-19 outbreaks. The situation has prompted California to take significant action regarding high-school athletics.

The state’s interscholastic federation has decided to move all fall sports to the spring. This includes football.

Under the revised plan, football season is due to conclude by April 21. Football season is expected to commence in December or January.

It’s a dynamic that surely will be repeated in various other states, including those that currently are struggling to contain the outbreak. In other words, in most states.

The next major domino to fall could come in Texas, where a decision on playing football in the fall, or not, may be made later today.

9 responses to “California pushes high school football to the spring

  1. Smart on their part. On the other hand, the Texas governor is waiting for his instructions from DC.

  2. Some individual High Schools in TX have already announced no football at least in the early Fall. They may move it later in Feb / March, but I haven’t heard that decision yet.

  5. This might force multiple sport athletes to decide in which sport they want to compete. May not be able to do baseball,track, golf, football, whatever, in the same year. On the surface it doesn’t sound like much but can influence a potential scholarship. It makes the decision for the student athlete a big deal to choose the right one that might provide the offer.

  6. I think we’re all so ready for this stuff to end. It’s the same topic every single day.

  7. progressiveshatethetruth2 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 1:23 pm
    I think we’re all so ready for this stuff to end. It’s the same topic every single day.

    _____________________

    Apparently not when people keep going out without wearing masks.

  8. It makes sense, considering they said that there won’t be any in-person schooling.

    That’s also going to make college recruiting, incredibly tough.

  9. This is what happens when people don’t think wearing a mask applies to them. If everyone had socially distanced and worn masks and the government has provided adequate guidelines for re-opening the economy, then we would be done with the virus like New Zealand. We could have our sports and normal lives. Selfish people are why sports spectating will likely not happen in 2020.

