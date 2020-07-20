Cameron Jordan: We need to capitalize on playoff chances

Getty Images

The Saints’ only Super Bowl victory happened in 2009. It doesn’t seem so long ago since the Saints have turned themselves into annual contenders.

But New Orleans has missed out on prime opportunities to win more titles.

The Saints made the postseason the past three years, going 2-3 with two of the losses in overtime and another by five points. Their past three playoff losses were by a combined 14 points.

Close, but no Lombardi.

So here they come again with optimism about this year finally being their year again.

“I’m heading into year 10. I love it. I’m super excited about it,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. “You know, there’s nothing in me that is telling me that our team isn’t close to a championship or being a championship-caliber team if you look at the last three years. You know, playoffs, playoffs, playoffs. Playoffs, NFC Championship, playoffs. This is something that we have to capitalize on. You talk about Drew [Brees] coming back, our addition of Jameis Winston. You talk about, you know, we lose Vonn Bell, [but] we bring in Malcolm Jenkins. We go draft an outside linebacker in this Zack Baun kid. You know, Alex Anzalone [is] going to be healthy. There’s so many positives on paper. I just want to get back to the field and really see what we have.”

The Saints soon will return to the field to see what they have. On paper, they look like contenders.