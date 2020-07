Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t have to worry about any contract drama with their rookies this week.

According to Terez Paylor of YahooSports.com, the Chiefs have reached agreements with all six members of this year’s draft class on their rookie deals.

Since they were supposed to report today, that’s a benefit for the team.

Rookies come in for COVID-19 tests the first two days of work, then resume other activities after or if they’re cleared.