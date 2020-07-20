Chiefs and Texans rookies report today, with business to take care of

Getty Images

The Texans and Chiefs are the first two teams to bring players in to team facilities today, and both have some business to take care of before they can bring all of them in.

Rookies from the two teams scheduled to play in the Thursday night regular season opener are scheduled to report today, and they’ll need to do more than take COVID-19 tests.

None of the Chiefs’ draft picks have signed contracts yet, so it will be a busy period of paper-pushing on the football side, in addition to taking care of the necessary medical steps for bringing players together.

The Chiefs have six total picks to sign, led by first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Texans have signed two of their five draft picks (third-rounder Jonathan Greenard and fourth-rounder Charlie Heck).

The first two days are dedicated to COVID-19 tests, and if they come back, they can proceed with team physicals later in the week.

Rookies for the rest of the teams are scheduled to report tomorrow, quarterbacks and injured players Thursday, and all other players July 28.