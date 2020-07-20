Chris Jones: Nothing has changed; it’s still about being the best I can be

Getty Images

Chris Jones got his long-term deal from the Chiefs, but only after quarterback Patrick Mahomes did.

“Pat texted me and said, ‘Let’s get this thing done. I left some [money] on the table for you,'” Jones said Monday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “That’s when I had that security that me and the Chiefs were going to work something out.”

Jones, who led the Chiefs in sacks the past two seasons, vows the four-year deal worth up to $85 million won’t change him. He insists he has only just begun, setting big goals for the short term and the long term.

“For me, nothing’s changed,” Jones said. “It’s still about being the best I can be. It’s still about being the sack leader and being the defensive player of the year. I’m always pushing myself to new heights. . . . It’s about having a Hall of Fame career, getting a gold jacket.

“If somebody told me, ‘You could take $20 million or 20 sacks,’ I’d take the 20 sacks any day. That’s where my mind is, where my heart is — getting sacks, winning championship rings, having fun, enjoying the process. That’s where I’m at right now. I love sacks with a passion. I love pass rushing. I could wake up every day and I could pass rush every day. It’s my passion; it’s my dream; it’s my goal. It’s the love of my life.”