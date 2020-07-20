Chris Jones promises “five-plus” rings for the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be writing big checks to Chris Jones. Chris Jones has written an even bigger check to the football gods.

Appearing on KCSP 610 Sports Radio, Jones made a bold vow for the future performances of the defending Super Bowl champions.

“This is only the beginning,” Jones said. “We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade. We’re going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It’s been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It’s time to create a dynasty.”

Five-plus rings definitely would constitute a dynasty. And while it’s not impossible, it’s also not going to be easy. In the 2019 postseason, the Chiefs had to climb off the ropes in every game, down 24 vs. the Texans down 10 twice vs. the Titans, and ultimately down 10 with seven minutes left against the 49ers, in order to get the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

And everyone will be gunning for the Chiefs, year in and year out for as long as Patrick Mahomes plays quarterback for the team.

If they can indeed pull off “five-plus” championships with Mahomes, the player who currently is the best in the league will indeed be regarded as the best ever. And that contract the Chiefs got him to sign will get better and better.