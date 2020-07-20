Cowboys agree to terms with Ben DiNucci

Getty Images

The Cowboys have started getting contracts for their draft picks out of the way with rookies reporting to training camp this week.

Shortly after word of fifth-round defensive end Bradlee Anae‘s agreement on a four-year deal broke, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that the team has also agreed to terms with seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci. They still have deals to get done with five other picks.

DiNucci opened his time as a college quarterback at Pitt, where he backed up Nathan Peterman before getting a chance to start as a sophomore. He lost that job and transferred to James Madison for his final two collegiate seasons.

DiNucci starred in those two seasons and left school tied for third all-time in completions while ranking fourth in passing yards and passing touchdowns.