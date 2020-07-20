Dolphins agree to terms with Noah Igbinoghene

Getty Images

The Dolphins have all three of their first-round draft choices under contract.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene agreed to terms Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive tackle Austin Jackson already agreed to contracts.

Of the team’s 11 draft choices, only second-round guard Robert Hunt remains unsigned.

Igbinoghene played receiver at Auburn before switching to cornerback. He also is a returner and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2018 and in ’19.

In his three-year career, Igbinoghene made 92 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 19 pass breakups.