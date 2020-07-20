Eagles agree with K’von Wallace

Getty Images

The Eagles are moving quickly to get draft picks under contract Monday.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the Eagles have agreed to a deal with fourth-round K’Von Wallace on his four-year rookie deal.

The safety from Clemson was the only defensive back they drafted this year, and has some versatility to play multiple positions.

Earlier Monday, they signed first-rounder Jalen Reagor, and they now have four of their 10 picks under contract, along with sixth-rounders Quez Watkins and Prince Tega Wanogho.