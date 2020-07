Getty Images

Philadelphia’s top pick is officially under contract.

The Eagles announced today that first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor has signed his rookie contract.

As the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Reagor is slotted to receive a four-year, $13.3 million contract, with those four years guaranteed and a fifth-year option for the team.

A wide receiver from TCU, Reagor had 148 catches for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons, and he can also return punts and kickoffs.