Eagles sign Jalen Hurts, get every rookie under contract

The Eagles fired off a series of tweets announcing signings of their rookie class.
They now have all 10 draft picks under contract.
Second-round quarterback Jalen Hurts, third-round linebacker Davion Taylor, fourth-round guard Jack Driscoll, fifth-round receiver John Hightower, sixth-round linebacker Shaun Bradley and seventh-round linebacker Casey Toohill are the latest to sign their rookie deals.
First-round receiver Jalen Reagor, fourth-round safety K'Von Wallace, sixth-round receiver Quez Watkins and sixth-round offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho previously were announced.