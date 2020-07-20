Eagles sign Jalen Hurts, get every rookie under contract

Posted by Charean Williams on July 20, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
The Eagles fired off a series of tweets announcing signings of their rookie class.

They now have all 10 draft picks under contract.

Second-round quarterback Jalen Hurts, third-round linebacker Davion Taylor, fourth-round guard Jack Driscoll, fifth-round receiver John Hightower, sixth-round linebacker Shaun Bradley and seventh-round linebacker Casey Toohill are the latest to sign their rookie deals.

First-round receiver Jalen Reagor, fourth-round safety K'Von Wallace, sixth-round receiver Quez Watkins and sixth-round offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho previously were announced.