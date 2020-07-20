Eagles waive Khalil Tate

Getty Images

The Eagles signed a bunch of draft picks on Monday and they also said farewell to an undrafted member of their rookie class.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Khalil Tate.

Tate played quarterback at Arizona and made the move to wideout in an attempt to increase his chances of landing with an NFL club. That’s rarely an easy move and Tate wasn’t helped by the lack of offseason work to further his transition.

He was 459-of-792 for 6,318 yards, 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions as a passer and also ran for 2,285 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate days.

While Tate didn’t make the cut, versatile college quarterbacks should still have a role in Philly this season. They drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round and wide receiver Greg Ward played quarterback for the University of Houston before heading to the NFL.