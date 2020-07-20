Falcons agree to terms with all six draft picks

Getty Images

The Falcons have agreed to terms with all six draft picks, the team announced Monday night.

They reached agreement with cornerback A.J. Terrell, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, linebacker Mykal Walker, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and punter Sterling Hofrichter.

Atlanta made Terrell the 16th overall choice after he started 30 consecutive games and played 44 at Clemson, making 107 career tackles, 22 pass breakups, six interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Davidson, the 47th overall choice,started all four years at Auburn. He played 51 games, totaling 175 tackles, 29.5 for a loss, 17 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks.