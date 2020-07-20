Falcons agree to terms with Matt Hennessy

Getty Images

The Falcons have reached agreement with the first of six selections they will have to sign this week.

Third-round choice Matt Hennessy will sign his contract Monday night, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

He and the team’s other rookies are expected to start their COVID-19 testing Tuesday.

The Falcons still must get first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell, second-round defensive end Marlon Davidson, fourth-round linebacker Mykal Walker, fourth-round safety Jaylinn Hawkins and seventh-round punter Sterling Hofrichter under contract.

Atlanta made Hennessy the 78th overall choice. He played center at Temple but will compete for the left guard spot wit the Falcons.

In his college career, Hennessy appeared in 38 games. He made 35 starts at center and one at left guard.