Jaguars announce all of their draft choices have signed

The Jaguars had a lot of work to do, but it’s done.
The team announced Monday it has all 12 draft choices under contract.
Jacksonville tweeted out photos of first-round defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas, sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton and seventh-round cornerback Chris Claybrooks signing their deals.
Chaisson started three seasons at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors last season. He made 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his career.
The Jaguars made him the 20th overall choice.