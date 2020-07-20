Jaguars announce all of their draft choices have signed

Getty Images

The Jaguars had a lot of work to do, but it’s done.

The team announced Monday it has all 12 draft choices under contract.

Jacksonville tweeted out photos of first-round defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas, sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton and seventh-round cornerback Chris Claybrooks signing their deals.

Chaisson started three seasons at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors last season. He made 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his career.

The Jaguars made him the 20th overall choice.