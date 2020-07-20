Jets agree to terms with Jabari Zuniga

Getty Images

The Jets have come to terms with another draft pick, leaving only two players unsigned.

Third-round choice Jabari Zuniga is the latest to agree.

The Jets still have to get first-round tackle Mekhi Becton and third-round safety Ashtyn Davis under contract this week.

The team used the 79th overall choice on Zuniga, a University of Florida defensive end.

He played only six games last season because of a high-ankle sprain, making three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

In 42 career games, 27 of which were starts, Zuniga made 118 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks.