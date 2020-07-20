Jets agree to terms with sixth-rounder Braden Mann

Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to terms on a rookie deal with another member of their 2020 draft class.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that sixth-round pick Braden Mann agreed to a four-year deal. He’s the fifth of nine picks to come to an agreement with the team.

Mann heads into training camp as the only punter on the Jets’ roster and that suggests he’ll be handling the punting duties once the team gets into the regular season this fall. Mann handled the punting for Texas A&M the last two years and averaged just under 49 yards per kick.

First-round tackle Mekhi Becton, third-round safety Ashtyn Davis, third-round defensive end Jabari Zuniga and fourth-round quarterback James Morgan remain in need of deals.