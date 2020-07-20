Jets sign fourth-rounder James Morgan

Getty Images

The Jets continued to notch agreements with members of their 2020 draft class on Monday afternoon.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round quarterback James Morgan. They also got a deal done with sixth-round punter Braden Mann earlier in the day.

Morgan played at Bowling Green for two seasons before transferring to Florida International to finish his time in college. He completed 420-of-683 passes for 5,312 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final two seasons.

With Sam Darnold in place as the starter for the Jets, Morgan will be trying to gain the No. 2 job on the depth chart. Joe Flacco, David Fales and Mike White are also on hand, although it is unclear when and if Flacco will be healthy enough to play this year.