Latest NBA test results show no new cases of COVID-19

Getty Images

We’ll see what happens when NFL training camps open in earnest next week, but at the moment, Mark Cuban has a data point which suggests he has a point.

The NBA announced Monday that there were no new positive tests for COVID-19 over the last week, among the 346 players tested.

Of course, the NBA is returning to work in a bubble in Orlando, and sequestering players is going to make it much easier to control the spread of the virus than anything NFL teams can do in 32 team facilities — some of which are in coronavirus hotspots.

Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, said he thought it would be “very difficult” for the NFL to keep the virus in control, given the lack of isolation and the larger rosters.

When players start pouring in from every corner of the country over the next week, it will be a challenge for the NFL. The league has agreed to daily testing, which will help identify cases, but it’s reasonable to expect numbers to go up when players convene.