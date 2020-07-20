Mark Cuban: NFL season will be more difficult to pull off than NBA’s bubble

Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban thinks the NBA is well positioned to conclude its season successfully in the Orlando bubble, but he says the NFL has a more difficult task ahead of itself.

Cuban said that the NBA, by bringing only teams in playoff contention and only 15 to 17 players per team to Orlando, can more easily control everyone’s movement and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have one location, we’re able to keep everything under control,” Cuban said on CNBC.

Cuban said he thinks such a program would be “very difficult” for the NFL, which has more teams and much bigger rosters.

Indeed, the NFL is still planning to have all 32 teams at all their own facilities and in all their own stadiums, although how many fans will be in those stadiums remains to be seen. Although setting up the bubble had its share of challenges for the NBA, it’s undeniably going to be more difficult for the NFL going forward.