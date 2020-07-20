Mekhi Becton signs rookie deal with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, the 11th overall choice. The team announced the deal Monday night, tweeting a photo of Becton signing his contract.

It is a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.45 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That means the Jets have agreed to terms with eight of their nine draft choices, leaving only third-round safety Ashtyn Davis unsigned.

Becton was the first choice of Joe Douglas as General Manager of the Jets. The team hired Douglas last summer.

Becton played 35 games with 33 starts in his three seasons at Louisville. He started his final 21 games at left tackle.

Becton, 21, earned All-ACC first-team recognition and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy award given to the top offensive lineman in the conference.