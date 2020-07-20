Mike Mayock anxious to see Raiders secondary

Getty Images

Assuming there’s no change in plans, Raiders rookies are currently set to report for COVID-19 testing this week and that will give many of them a chance to meet the man who brought them to the organization for the first time.

The virtual offseason program left General Manager Mike Mayock unable to meet many of the players he drafted and signed as undrafted free agents. Some of those new arrivals are in the secondary.

Cornerback Damon Arnette was a first-round pick, cornerback Amik Robertson was a fourth-rounder and they signed a couple of undrafted defensive backs. They also signed cornerback Prince Amukamara, safety Damarious Randall and safety Jeff Heath as veteran free agents, which makes for a lot of new faces that Mayock is looking forward to finally seeing in action.

“I am most anxious to see the secondary. . . . We’ve got some good young talent and I am anxious to see who competes,” Mayock said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “It’s awesome to have Amukamara because he brings a veteran presence, but we have a bunch of really young corners and safeties that we think have some talent.”

Three holdovers were drafted last year and two of them — safety Johnathan Abram and cornerback Isaiah Johnson — saw limited time as rookies because of injuries, so there will be plenty to sort out in the back end for a team that needs better defensive play this time around.