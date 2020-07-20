NFL chief medical officer: There’s no finish line with health and safety

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on COVID-19 testing procedures for the start of training camp, but the NFL’s chief medical officer cautioned that those procedures and others governing health and safety are far from done deals.

When players and team employees report to team facilities, they’ll need to test negative twice to be granted access. As noted earlier, they’ll be tested daily for the first two weeks and move to every other day if the positive test rate drops below five percent. If the rate were to rise again, they’d revert back to daily tests and that’s part of why Dr. Allen Sills doesn’t consider the current approach to be a permanent one.

“This is ongoing work,” Sills said, via ESPN.com. “There’s no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocol are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information. They will undoubtedly be changing over time, which is what we usually see in medicine.”

Testing was one of the biggest issues to iron out ahead of training camp. Opt-out procedures for players and the preseason schedule are a couple of others that remain to be decided.