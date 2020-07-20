NFL now proposing one preseason game

Posted by Josh Alper on July 20, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT
A league source told PFT last week that one preseason game was the likely outcome of talks between the NFL and NFLPA about how to prepare for the regular season and it sounds like we’re moving closer to that point.

The NFL slashed the schedule to two games per team and has been sticking to that plan despite the players’ push to wipe out the exhibition season entirely. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league has altered their stance.

Per the report, the league is now proposing one preseason game. That game would be played in what was scheduled to be the third week of preseason action.

That would allow for something closer to the schedule recommended by a joint committee put in place by the NFL and NFLPA. That schedule includes three weeks of strength and conditioning work, 10 days of non-padded practice and 10 days of padded practice over the final two weeks. The actual schedule might not match up exactly, but losing another preseason game would move closer to what players have been asking for in recent talks.

  1. One exhibition game probably makes sense next year too, and the year after that, and the year after that…

    The problem, though, is getting a chance to see how low round picks and UDFAs handle game situations. So maybe one game for non-starters, and one tune-up game.

  3. Ok, the NFLPA should be more than happy now. The NFL has been more than accomodating in these negotiations that they aren’t required to be in with the players.

    It’s a week from camp. It’s now time to get to work for the players and focus on nothing but preparing for the 2020 season. Man up, stop whining, and let’s go!

    #2020NFLSeason🏈

  4. Which means they shouldn’t be playing a season. If they’re this afraid of players contaminating each other; utter disaster looms!

  5. no preseaon games means the first 4-5 weeks of the actual season will look like preseason football….fantastic…

  6. carloswlassiter says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:04 am
    So 50% of teams get a home game? Or do they do this at a neutral site?
    _______________
    Home game? In an empty stadium? This is, in effect, the usual 4th game, where starters don’t see the field, and the undrafted free agents, overpriced veterans, and bargain priced free agents try to secure a spot on the roster or practice squad.

    Nobody cares about the score.

    –———————

    We talkin about practice man. Practice!

