NFL testing will consume resources that could be devoted to the general public

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
If/when NFL players arrive for work with a testing process that potentially will happen on a daily basis, the resources devoted to testing players, coaches, and other key personnel definitely will take away testing capacity that could be devoted to the general public. It’s a basic fact that has yet to be addressed by the league of the NFL Players Association.

At some point, they’ll each have to address the reality that NFL teams may be getting roughly 180 tests conducted and analyzed in less than a full day, while the average citizen must wait for up to a week.

In his new Football Morning in America column, Peter King explains that the Vikings have a 40-foot trailer outside the team’s facility — blocking coach Mike Zimmer’s parking spot — for the purposes of gathering samples. According to King, the league has retained BioReference Laboratories to conduct the testing, with the understanding that the results will be provided within 24 hours.

Some teams’ samples will have to be flown to a testing facility, because BioReference Laboratories doesn’t have a testing facility in every NFL city. But BioReference Laboratories will do what it has to do to expedite the testing process, presumably because the NFL is paying a premium for that service.

Still, anything and everything that BioReference Laboratories is doing to collect and analyze, based on 32 NFL teams, nearly 5,800 tests each and every day could be done to provide results more quickly for members of the general public. In its Orlando bubble, the NBA has arranged for BioReference Laboratories to provide the same resources to the local population.

Will the NFL make similar arrangements in each and every NFL city? If the NFL is planning to do so, it has yet to say so.

Some would argue that the diversion of extra resources to the NFL is justified by the importance of ensuring that football season happens. Non-football fans would feel differently, especially if they or a family member will be waiting for a week to get COVID-19 results while the local NFL team is getting daily results of daily testing of roughly 180 people.

13 responses to "NFL testing will consume resources that could be devoted to the general public

  2. It’s an absolute horror show. They still can’t figure this out. They’ve only had 4 months. The whole thing is going to be a disaster. Just press pause already.

  4. 180 tests per day for 32 teams = 5,760 tests per day
    5,760 tests per day * 17 weeks * 6 days (assuming no test on the day off) = 587,520 tests

    Almost 600,000 tests this year dedicated solely to ensuring that there’s a football season. Somebody please tell me that my math is wrong, and if it’s not, somebody please tell me why there’s even a discussion about this season happening?

  5. With all the attention on public health, is it really worth dedicating these amount of resources just so the NFL can play? I would think public health is more important than the NFL no matter how unpopular that belief might be on this site.

  6. The thing is, people that are being put in high risk situations are being tested which is critical to help ensure player safety…..there are exceptions to every rule & the NFL is paying an additional cost to provide this service…..if OTHER PEOPLE want this same expedited service instead of receiving their FREE testing service then by all means,they should be able to be allowed to pay for it & get it…..

  8. All this effort & expense so that fans can watch the players kneel, play glorified 2-hand touch football, then make political speeches in the post-game presser. Sounds like a great time for the fans watching on tv. smh Golden goose is cooked.

  9. “the importance of ensuring that football season happens”

    For 99.9% of the population, there is no importance to ensuring that football season happens.

    The only people I feel for if/when the season is canceled are all the “little people”, the regular folks with modest jobs/business related to games. The only way they’ll get any table scraps is if the fat-cat owners and players have already feasted, and they’ll be the first to lose if the rich guys all choose to hide out in their mansions for a year.

  11. Aren’t NFL players part of the general public?

    I don’t know. Is everyone in the general public being tested twice a week?

  12. Unfortunately, it’s not simply that people can pay for expedited test results. There are shortages of reagents, other supplies, and laboratory capacity—caused by the extremely high levels of infection in multiple states—which limits the number tests that can be done. Seems very clear to me that the capacity that does exist should not go toward daily or even every-other-day testing of NFL personnel.

  13. Testing can help keep the NFL population safe, but it can’t help keep the NFL individual safe. The individual has to go home after practice, stay at home when possible, and wear a mask if they go out. If they don’t do those things, if they go to parties or bars and practice unsafe behaviors, they will have to sit for 14 days when they get it. Testing can’t prevent that. It can prevent it from spreading among players at work, but it can’t stop players behaving poorly outside of work. That is what will shut the NFL down, not a lack or surplus of testing, but the individual making choices that will lead to infection. Once enough players get infected, the NFL shuts down.

    If the players and coaches all do what they should, we can have a NFL season without any interruptions. Is that possible? That’s the real question.

