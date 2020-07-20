NFLPA: Testing protocols give us the best chance to play and finish the season

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association sounded an optimistic note today after agreeing with the NFL that players will be tested daily when they report to training camp.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

The union’s statement notes that testing protocols are only “one” factor in getting the season started, which serves as a reminder that there are still issues that will need to be sorted out before the season starts.

The statement also makes clear the importance not only of starting the season, but of finishing the season. The goal isn’t just to get all 32 teams on the field in Week One, it’s to have a procedure in place that allows a full regular season and postseason to be played without any outbreaks so severe that a team can’t play. Testing players regularly, getting results quickly and isolating infected players immediately are all necessary for that to happen.