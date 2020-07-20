NHL has two positive tests over first five days of training camps

Getty Images

As the NHL nears its return to action on August 1, the league released the results of its latest round of coronavirus test results following the start of training camps.

In a release sent out Monday morning, the NHL announced it had conducted 2,618 tests over the first five days of training camps with two players testing positive. Those two players have been self-quarantining since testing positive with the league not identifying the players or the teams they play for in the statement.

The NHL isn’t fully resuming its season that was put on hold in March as the pandemic spread across the globe. There are 24 teams that will take part in a modified postseason format with the teams playing in two hub cities in Canada. The Eastern Conference will play in Toronto with the Western Conference stationed in Edmonton. While the teams are training in their home markets for the time being, the teams will relocate to Canada on July 26 to give them six full days before games are set to resume.

The testing period spanned from July 13-17 as the teams began full training camps across the league. The NHL had previously reported that 30 players had tested positive over the previous phase of practices from July 8-12 with 13 more outside of their testing parameters also confirmed to have had positive tests.

The MLS has been largely successful is running its tournament in Orlando without a surge in positive cases. The NHL isn’t following the same “bubble” setup but is hoping its sequestering in two Canadian cities where the virus hasn’t been as prevalent will allow them a similarly successful restart to play. Moving from over 40 cases down to just two in the recent stage of testing is a positive sign.

The NFL will not be using either a “bubble” or a “hub” approach to their season and will face different challenges to getting season started and completed. But the leagues that have returned to action so far have seemingly been able to succeed at keeping issues sidelined at least in the early stages. Whether that success will continue when teams begin to interact more frequently will be the next major test.