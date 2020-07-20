Raheem Mostert spoke to 49ers in attempt to “clear the air”

Getty Images

Running back Raheem Mostert was looking for a new contract from the 49ers this offseason and he made a trade request earlier this month when a new deal failed to materialize.

No trade has materialized either and that may be unlikely to change before the 49ers are scheduled to report to training camp next week. That may be why Mostert has reached out to the team recently.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Mostert spoke to an unnamed high-ranking member of the 49ers front office in an effort to “clear the air” in the wake of his trade request. Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler told Rapoport that he hopes the conversation will pave the way for the situation to be worked out.

Mostert is headed into the second year of the three-year deal he signed after playing a special teams role during his first couple of years with the Niners. Mostert took over as the lead back for much of last season and that change drove his push for a revised contract.