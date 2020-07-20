Report: Monday “maybe too soon” for NFL, NFLPA deal on health, safety issues

Getty Images

Rookies for the Chiefs and Texans are taking COVID-19 tests on Monday to complete the first step of the process for reporting to training camp and rookies from other teams are set to do the same in the coming days, but the full rules governing the return to work remain unfinished.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have been talking about a number outstanding issues that include testing frequency, opt-out procedures, the number of preseason games, revenue losses and the overall structure of training camp. Word at the end of last week was that there’s been some progress, but the flood of messages from players on Sunday made it clear that there’s still some distance to cover before there’s an agreement.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that progress continues to be made on health and safety issues, but that Monday is “maybe too soon” for the two sides to bridge the remaining gap.

The NFLPA has said that the league controls the start date of camp and that players should report as scheduled. The union can file a grievance if they believe the safety issues have not been properly addressed when camps start next week.