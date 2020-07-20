Reshad Jones not planning to play in 2020, may never play again

Getty Images

Reshad Jones has remained a free agent since the Dolphins released him March 18. The safety told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post on Monday that he won’t play this season and is uncertain whether he ever will play again.

He has a neck injury and surgery is on hold because of the pandemic.

Jones, 32, spoke about his career in the past tense.

“I don’t have any regrets about my 10-year career, saying I should have done this or should have done that,” said Jones, who played only four games last season. “If I play again is still in the air, but you know I feel like I got in and did everything I needed to do.

“A nine-year starter. A fifth-round draft pick. Didn’t get anything handed to me. I had to get in and work for everything. And then I get in and put the numbers up. You go look at sacks, interceptions, tackles, go look at anybody, Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, any top safety, and there is no safety better in the last decade than Reshad Jones.”

Jones made two Pro Bowls in 10 seasons. He never was All-Pro.

But Jones argues that voters should have elected him to the All-Decade team, which included Berry, Thomas and Eric Weddle, insisting he “really had Hall of Fame numbers.” Jones ranked first in tackles for loss, first in sacks, first in fumble recoveries, second in solo tackles, third in interceptions and first in touchdowns scored among players at his position from 2010-19, per Schad.

“There is no way I shouldn’t have been on the All-Decade team,” Jones said. “You go look at any safety. Eric Berry, whoever. The numbers can’t compare. They don’t add up.”