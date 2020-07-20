Spring League held a four-day “showcase” last week

Getty Images

The NFL may need plenty of extra players this year. Last week, 85 of them participated in a camp aimed at getting the NFL’s attention.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, The Spring League conducted four days of practice last week, culminating in a live scrimmage. In all, 85 players participated in the Glendale, California event.

Spring League CEO Brian Woods said that no COVID-19 tests were administered, but that all participants provided proof that they tested negative for the coronavirus within four days of reporting.

The Spring League required a 14-day self-quarantine before the camp, all meetings via video conference (with the exception of three quarterbacks and a coach meeting together in a hotel room), daily symptom checks (including temperature), hotels within walking distance to the practice facility, drills limited to 25 people, no high-contact drills, one day of 11-on-11 practice, coaches wearing masks at all time, and nurses and trainers reminding participants about social distancing.

Woods said that another series of practices may happen in the fall. If the NFL has a rash of positive test results, the extra film for these players who very much want NFL employment could help them get an offer.

Whether that happens may depend on whether and to what extent participants in the camp develop COVID-19 in the coming days.