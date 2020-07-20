Steelers are signing Dax Raymond

Getty Images

The Steelers are signing free agent tight end Dax Raymond, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Raymond has never played a regular-season game.

The Steelers waived tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson to make room for Raymond.

Raymond went undrafted out of Utah State last year, signing with the Bears. Raymond did not make the roster, but the Bears signed him back to the practice squad in October.

Raymond signed a futures contract with the Bears after last season, but Chicago waived him in April.

In 27 games at Utah State, Raymond caught 72 passes for 873 yards and three touchdowns.