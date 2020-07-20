Tyreek Hill on Chiefs extensions: Team understands right now is our time

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has set a big goal for himself for the 2020 season and he’s also thinking big on the team front.

Hill watched the Chiefs sign quarterback Patrick Mahomes through the 2031 season early this month and then saw defensive tackle Chris Jones beat last week’s deadline by signing a four-year deal with the team. Those moves capped an offseason that saw the Super Bowl LIV champs hold onto almost all of their key players from last season and have Hill thinking about an extended run of success.

“I’m proud of just the Chiefs in general for getting all these deals done, man,” Hill said, via TMZ. “‘Cause they understand right now is our time, like this is our window to be great, for us to build that dynasty and I’m just happy to be along with them.”

Notions of a dynasty also popped up in comments from Mahomes and Jones after they signed their new contracts and a strong start to the 2020 season would likely have plenty of others thinking that last season’s title was just the start for Kansas City.