Vikings announce rookies will report Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 20, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Peter King took a tour of the Vikings facility for this week’s Football Morning in America and got a firsthand look at the way the Vikings are adapting their operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team’s rookies will get a chance to do the same later this week. Vikings rookies are eligible to report to training camp on Tuesday, but the team won’t be welcoming them until a couple of days later.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they will have their rookies in for the first time on Thursday. That’s expected to be a day of COVID-19 testing before players will be allowed into the team facility for physicals and other activities scheduled to take place before the entire team reports.

Veterans are set to report on July 28 along with veterans from most of the other teams around the league.

3 responses to “Vikings announce rookies will report Thursday

  2. As they should. People are going to get the virus at some point, if they haven’t already, unless you are kept isolated 24/7 in a care facility. I would be willing to bet that 25-35% of all players have already had the virus but did not know it as they were asymptomatic. Players coming in and being tested would be the only way the asymptomatic players would know they are positive. By October everyone will have been exposed to this no matter how hard you might try to prevent that.

  3. I can hear the conspiracy theories now… how are sports fans gonna react when 7 or 8 of their best players go down for 2, 3 or 4 weeks with Covid? Oh, it’s gonna be ugly… so many people are gonna insist it’s a conspiracy against them… just like the NBA draft conspiracy theories… people are gonna claim the NFL has a reason they want to see certain teams win…

