Vikings announce rookies will report Thursday

Getty Images

Peter King took a tour of the Vikings facility for this week’s Football Morning in America and got a firsthand look at the way the Vikings are adapting their operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team’s rookies will get a chance to do the same later this week. Vikings rookies are eligible to report to training camp on Tuesday, but the team won’t be welcoming them until a couple of days later.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they will have their rookies in for the first time on Thursday. That’s expected to be a day of COVID-19 testing before players will be allowed into the team facility for physicals and other activities scheduled to take place before the entire team reports.

Veterans are set to report on July 28 along with veterans from most of the other teams around the league.