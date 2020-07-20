Washington hires new chief marketing officer

Getty Images

Ron Rivera now has some help with Washington’s new nickname.

The team announced Monday that Terry Bateman had been hired as the team’s new executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

“Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”

Not using the former racial slur nickname in the press release for a change was a good start.

When Snyder was dragged reluctantly into changing his team’s former name, he mentioned that Rivera was going to be part of the process to come up with a new one.

Maybe Rivera can enlist Bateman with some help with his playbook, since Bateman is identified in the release as the person who will be “leading the charge on the name change and branding process along with” Snyder.