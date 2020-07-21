95 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Some teams have begun testing rookies for COVID-19. Veterans soon will follow.

Ninety-five players have tested positive for coronavirus as of today and before league-wide testing results are known. That’s according to the NFLPA website.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Rams center Brian Allen, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth are among the players who are known to have had COVID-19.

The NFLPA also had an update on the infectious disease emergency response plans submitted by each team. Eight teams have IDER plans approved by the NFLPA, and 24 are under review.

The NFLPA must approve a team’s IDER plan before more than 20 players are allowed in the team facility. NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills and joint infectious disease experts already have OK’d the 32 plans.